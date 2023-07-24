Body Of Hopkinton 21-Year-Old Recovered From Lake, Community Rallies Support For Family

The body of Wilinson J. Orbequito, age 21, of Hopkinton, was recovered from Lake Maspenock in Hopkinton on Saturday, July 22, according to the Hopkinton Police Department.

Orbequito had gone swimming at Sandy Beach one day earlier and never return.

Firefighters and police officers began searching the beach line for the 21-year-old on Friday and deployed sonar-equipped rescue boats. They suspended the search overnight due to an intense storm and limited visibility.

First responders resumed the search Saturday morning, and with the help of a dive team and a K9, they recovered Orbequito's body around 8:10 a.m.

He was found in 12 feet of water, about 90 feet from the shore.

A GoFundMe campaign was created to help raise funds to repatriate his body, as well as to support Orbequito's family in their time of grief.

Some people who knew the young man took to social media to post tributes.

The following organizations and individuals carried out the search for Orbequito:

Hopkinton Fire Department

Hopkinton Police Department

Massachusetts Fire District 14 Dive Team

Natick Fire Department

Westborough Fire Department boats

District 14 Dive Team

Auburn Firefighter Matthew Ethier

K-9 Riggs

The official cause of death has not yet been released.

