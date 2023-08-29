Bicyclist Killed In Newton Crash With UPS Truck ID'd

Alex Bohm, 57, was riding his bike west of Watertown Road, and a UPS truck coming the other way collided as the truck went to turn onto Bridge Road, the Middlesex District Attorney said. Investigators have not said who caused the crash.

First responders reached Bohm just before 5:30 p.m. and rushed him to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, but doctors could not save his life.

The 57-year-old UPS driver from Newton remained on the scene. Officials did not release his name.

Newton and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the crash.

