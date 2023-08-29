Mostly Cloudy 70°

Bicyclist Killed In Newton Crash With UPS Truck ID'd

Authorities in Middlesex County have identified the cyclist who died after being hit by a delivery truck in Newton on Monday, Aug. 28. 

Newton police
Newton police Photo Credit: Newton Police via Facebook
Josh Lanier
Alex Bohm, 57, was riding his bike west of Watertown Road, and a UPS truck coming the other way collided as the truck went to turn onto Bridge Road, the Middlesex District Attorney said. Investigators have not said who caused the crash. 

First responders reached Bohm just before 5:30 p.m. and rushed him to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, but doctors could not save his life. 

The 57-year-old UPS driver from Newton remained on the scene. Officials did not release his name. 

Newton and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the crash. 

