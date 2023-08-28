Bicyclist Killed In Crash With UPS Truck In Newton

The wreck happened just before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Watertown and Bridge Streets in Newton, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said.

The initial investigation shows that the cyclist was riding west on Watertown, and the UPS truck was driving in the opposite direction. They collided as the truck turned onto Bridge Street, authorities said

Responders rushed the Newton cyclist to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where he died of his injuries, the prosecutor's office said. Officials are not releasing the man's name until they notify his next of kin.

The UPS truck driver, a 57-year-old Newton man, remained at the scene.

State police and Newton officers are investigating the crash.

