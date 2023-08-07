Westford Man Who Went For Walk, Did Not Come Back; Police Helicopter Helping Search

Vinod Maudgal, of Westford, went for a walk on the night of Sunday, August 6, or early the following morning in the wooded area between Cutter Lane and True Bean Way, and did not come back, according to the Westford Police Department.

The wooded area is off Beaver Brook Road and Buckingham Drive and runs parallel to Concord Road.

Westford police are actively searching for Maudgal with the help of the Massachusetts State Police Airwing.

Anyone who sees the missing man or has information on his location is asked to call the Westford Police Station immediately.

