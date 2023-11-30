Airbags Save Person Trapped Beneath Car In North Reading

Emergency crews found the person trapped under the car on the corner of Fieldcrest and Hollywood terraces shortly before 8 p.m., according to North Reading police.

North Reading firefighters used airbags to lift the vehicle and pull the person to safety.

They were rushed to a local hospital, where their medical condition is unknown at this time.

Police did not reveal what caused the person to become trapped.

The North Reading Fire and Police Departments are investigating the incident.

