5 Middlesex County High Schools Rank Among Best In State In New U.S. News Report

A new U.S. News and World Report study ranked the top 10 Massachusetts public and charter high schools and crowned those who are best in class. 

Morgan Gonzales
The publication released the new state rankings on Tuesday, Aug. 29, grading schools on graduation rates, college readiness, and teacher-to-student ratio. 

Boston Latin School led the pack in Massachusetts with a graduation rate of 98 percent and a college readiness rating of 94.4. The school also ranked as one of the 50 best in the nation.

Following Boston Latin School were Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School in Hadley, with a 97 percent graduation rate and college readiness score of 100, and The Bromfield School in Harvard, with its 100 percent graduation rate. 

Middlesex County was well-represented among the best schools in the state, with half of the top 10 located there.

The top 10 schools in Massachusetts, ranked by U.S. News and World Report, are:

  • 1: Boston Latin School | Boston
  • 2: Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School | Hadley
  • 3: The Bromfield School | Harvard
  • 4: Sturgis Charter Public School | Hyannis
  • 5: Dover-Sherborn Regional High School | Dover
  • 6: Lexington High School | Lexington 
  • 7: Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School | Marlborough
  • 8: Belmont High School | Belmont
  • 9: Acton-Boxborough Regional High School | Acton
  • 10: Weston High School | Weston

Click here to see the list of Massachusetts high school rankings by U.S. News and World Report.

