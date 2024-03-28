$4M Lottery Jackpot: Framingham Winner Plans To Liveout Homeowners' Dreams

Elba Rivera, of Framingham, won the seven-figure sum playing the "777" $10 instant scratch-off game. She took home the top prize for the game, but one $4 million ticket remains in circulation.

Rivera took the lump sum payment of $2.6 million (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

She plans to use the money to pay off her mortgage.

Rivera bought the ticket at Auto Bright Car Care at 105 Hollis St. in Framingham. The store will get a $40,000 bonus for the sale.

