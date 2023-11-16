Fair 57°

$1M Lottery Payday: Malden Man Planning For Future With Big Win

A Malden man collected his $1 million lottery prize earlier this month, and he's got big plans for how to spend it. 

Eric Dimare

 Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Eric Dimare won the seven-figure prize playing the “Millions” $30 scratch-off game. Four million dollar prize tickets remain in the game, and one $15 million card has yet to be found, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. 

Dimare said he wants to use the cash to put a downpayment on a home and buy a truck.

He chooses the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity. 

Dimare bought the ticket at The Corner Store at 5 Sycamore St. in Everett. He chose dispenser No. 11 because it's his lucky number. 

The Corner Store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket. 

