$100K Lottery Tickets Sold In Westfield, Western Mass

Two Bay Staters had a very good week when they won $100,000 playing the Massachusetts State Lottery. 

The winning tickets were claimed on Wednesday, May 1, and were sold at Big Apple Market & Deli at 294 Littleton Road in Westford and Big Y at 650 Memorial Dr. in Chicopee. 

Both won their jackpots by correctly guessing all five numbers of the daily "Mass Cash" drawing. Those were 6, 11, 18, 24, and 26. 

The winners' names were not released. Each store will receive a $1,000 bonus for the sale. 

They were among 506 people who won $650 or more in the state lottery. Click here to see the list of winners. 

