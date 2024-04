The $100,000 Mass Cash ticket was sold at Petro Plus at 188 Princeton St. in Chelmsford on Sunday, March 31. The winner correctly guessed all five numbers of the daily drawing.

Those numbers were 1, 3, 5, 7, 23.

The winner's name was not released. Petro Plus will receive a bonus for the sale.

More than 230 people won $600 or more on Sunday in the Massachusetts State Lottery. Click here to see a daily list of winners.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.