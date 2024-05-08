The 31-year-old was killed in Western Massachusetts on Sunday, May 5, after he lost control of his car and crashed in Hampshire County in the town of Hatfield. A bear is believed to have dragged him from the wreckage after that.

But his friends say those headlines left out who the South Hadley resident was.

Dozens of social media posts paint a far more complex picture of someone who cared for his friends, loved cracking jokes and making music, and had big plans for his future.

Evan Flynn posted on Facebook that Daniel was an "absolutely beautiful unique soul."

I was literally just talking with Daniel Ducharme the other day about ambient/experimental music, we were gonna work on stuff.... I cannot believe this. You supported my music on this website like nobody else. This doesn't feel real. I am absolutely devestated. I love you dude. ... Rest In Peace you absolutely beautiful unique soul... This isn't right at all.

Ducharme was killed just after 11 a.m. when his Honda Civic skidded across I-91 south, hitting the guard rail multiple times before crashing down an embankment, state police said.

Ducharme was partially or completely ejected from the vehicle. A bear is believed to have dragged him to a nearby treeline. It ran away when officers arrived.

"When first responders reached the scene, the deceased male occupant of the vehicle was outside the car and a bear was observed in the woods in the vicinity of the scene," State Police said in a statement. "Evidence suggests the bear at some point had made contact with the victim's body."

A bear found near the crash site was euthanized later that day out of "an abundance of caution," per the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

The headlines about the incident traveled around the country, but his friends said he should be remembered for what he brought into the world — not how he left it.

"Daniel Ducharme was one of my favorite people to be weird on the internet with," Shane Burke posted on Facebook. "He and I had the most off sense of humor together. Many times I think we were the only ones laughing. He was one of the many people who helped me get through COVID. ... His dedication to his career made it difficult to attend events. ... My inbox is open if any of his friends want to talk. What a tragedy."

Others posted he was a talented cook, a hilarious conversationalist, and someone working very hard to accomplish his goals.

Daniel's family plans to hold a private celebration of life and funeral, according to his obituary.

