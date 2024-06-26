Joseph J. Lynch, of Monson, died on Sunday, June 23, after being involved in a crash on Route 9 near Anderson Road just before 6 p.m., the Northwestern District Attorney said. Another person in the vehicle was airlifted to UMass-Worcester with life-threatening injuries.

Two people in the other car, both from Ware, were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ware police are investigating the cause of the crash, and no charges have been filed.

