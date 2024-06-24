Benoit Marande, 64, pleaded guilty to motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation in the June 30, 2023, crash and was sentenced to nine months in prison along with a 15-year revocation of his license, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. A judge suspended all but 30 days of Marande's prison term.

Marande was accused of killing Tracy Matthews when his Mazda MX-5 Miata crossed over the center line and collided with her Chevrolet Cobalt on Route 2.

Paramedics rushed the Athol woman to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, where doctors pronounced her dead. Marande and his passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the prosecutor said just after the crash.

Matthews' family provided impact statements to the court at his sentencing hearing.

“The Commonwealth hopes the sentence today brings a measure of justice and closure to the Matthews family," said Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington, who prosecuted the case. "The family was pleased that the Court sentenced Mr. Marande to jail."

