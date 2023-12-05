Poachers Fatally Shot Fox, Deer From Truck In Colrain: Police

Ira B. Doull, 46, of Worthington, and Seth O Doull, 51, of Colrain, were arrested and charged with:

Hunting from a vehicle;

Carrying a loaded shotgun/rifle in a vehicle

Hunting deer with a rifle

Discharging a firearm near a highway

Improper storage of a firearm

Hunting at night

Hunting out of season

Massachusetts State Police said they were called to a home on Shelburne Line Road in Colrain just after 6 p.m. to reports that a deer had been shot from a pick-up truck. They found the deer with three .22-caliber bullets in its head.

Troopers found a Toyota Tacoma in the area with several unsecured firearms in the cab, authorities said. They also found a fox that had been killed in the truck with bullet wounds to its body and blunt trauma to its head, officials added.

Troopers have received multiple reports of poachers over the past two years firing guns from a truck. Investigators believe the Doull brothers are behind these incidents, State Police said.

Seth Doull was released on $240 bail, and Ira Doull paid $140 bail, authorities said.

