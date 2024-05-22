Michael Martelle was identified as the driver who struck Warwick Police Chief David Shoemaker twice just before 3:30 p.m., Warwick police said. He also tried to crash into a police cruiser before speeding off.

The police chief was not seriously injured.

Police attempted to chase Martelle but called it off out of concern for the public's safety. Shortly after, however, officers in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, spotted the car.

Martelle sped away from officers again but lost control of his car soon after. He crashed on Brattleboro Road, and he and a female passenger ran away, Hinsdale police said.

His passenger, Estrella Crespo, was arrested soon after and charged with disobeying an officer, authorities said. Martelle was able to escape a K9 officer and a drone.

Police do not know if Martelle is armed, but they say he poses a threat to the community.

Investigators described Martelle ass having a medium build and was last seen wearing black shorts without a shirt.

Hinsdale police said anyone with information on the case or Martelle's whereabouts should call Detective David Upton at 603-336-5723.

