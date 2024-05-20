The fire began at The Rainbow Motel at 64 State Road in Whately just after midnight on Saturday, May 18, the Whately Fire Department said in a Facebook post. The fire burned so hot and fast that 10 agencies from surrounding communities sent firefighters, equipment, and mutual aid to battle the blaze.

The department said 10 of the 16 motel rooms were heavily burned in the fire.

Luckily, no one was injured, but a Whately building inspector told Western Mass News that the building was 90 percent destroyed in the blaze.

