20-Year-Old Chinese Restaurant In Northampton Closes Its Doors

China Wok Express in Northampton, which boasts several glowing reviews on Google and Yelp!, announced that it had closed on Oct. 30 on Facebook.

Dear Friends,We are announcing the closing of China Wok Express. The last day of business will be Monday, October 30th, 2023. We want to thank all of you for supporting us over the past two decades. Some of you may have just found us, while others have been dining with us for years. It has been a pleasure serving food to the community and also sharing stories and laughter. We are so grateful to have generations of families come through our doors. Our family business has grown steadily since 2003 and it would not have been possible without you. We will forever cherish all the memories made at the restaurant. We wish you all health and happiness. Thank you!China Wok Express

Dozens of loyal customers posted memories about the restaurant, while others discussed missed future meals there.

"Been going there for more years than I can remember. Great food and even better service. Thank you for everything you've done," one person wrote.

"The best Chinese food in Northampton! Now where (will) we get food like them!?" posted another.

