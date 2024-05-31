Jose A. Oquendo pleaded guilty to 27 charges — including rape and sexual assault — on Thursday, May 30, the Northwestern District Attorney said. He was accused of abusing three children for years.

Franklin Superior Court Judge David Hodge called the Oquendo's abuse "horrific" and commended the victims for standing up in court against their abuser.

He said the sentence of 25 to 30 years was warranted for the severity of the crimes.

Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Anne Yereniuk also commended the victims for their "resilience."

“The victims are exemplars of resilience and heroism,” she said in a news release. “But for their bravery, this defendant would never have been held accountable.”

Oquendo must also serve five years probation, undergo sexual offender treatment, and register as a sex offender after his release from prison.

