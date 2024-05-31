Partly Cloudy 72°

SHARE

Jose A. Oquendo Was Accused Of Sexually Abusing 3 Kids

A 51-year-old former Athol man who pleaded guilty to raping multiple children and forcing them to make child pornography will spend at least 25 years behind bars, authorities announced. 

prison fence

prison fence

 Photo Credit: Canva/pictorius
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Jose A. Oquendo pleaded guilty to 27 charges — including rape and sexual assault — on Thursday, May 30, the Northwestern District Attorney said. He was accused of abusing three children for years. 

Franklin Superior Court Judge David Hodge called the Oquendo's abuse "horrific" and commended the victims for standing up in court against their abuser. 

He said the sentence of 25 to 30 years was warranted for the severity of the crimes. 

Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Anne Yereniuk also commended the victims for their "resilience."

“The victims are exemplars of resilience and heroism,” she said in a news release. “But for their bravery, this defendant would never have been held accountable.”

Oquendo must also serve five years probation, undergo sexual offender treatment, and register as a sex offender after his release from prison. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampshire Franklin and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE