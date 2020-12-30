Forecast: Expect Snow Today, Wednesday, Dec. 30 - Rain on NYD

Snow is on the way for today, according to the most recent forecast by the National Weather Service.

It won’t add up to much, but meteorologists are predicting light snow in the region today, Wednesday, Dec. 30.

The snow will be heaviest in Central Massachusetts and the Northern Berkshires with the Worcester, Fitchburg, Pittsfield, and North Adams areas expected to receive an inch of snow.

In Western Massachusetts, the southernmost part of Central Massachusetts, and Berkshires South County are expected to receive less than an inch of snow.

The snow could become rain Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, creating slick travel conditions. Wednesday’s temperature is expected to be a high near 37 degrees and a low around 31. Winds will be light during the day and increase in strength in the afternoon to about 5-10 mph. Gusts could reach 24 mph.

Drier weather is anticipated for Thursday, Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve, and into Friday afternoon. The chance of rain during the day Thursday is 30 percent. Temperatures are forecast to reach a high near 42 degrees and a low of 20. Winds will be moderate during the day reaching speeds of 10 mph.

Friday, Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 38 degrees with rain and snow falling before midnight. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent and new snow accumulation could reach an inch.

Saturday, Jan. 2, maybe soaked with freezing rain until around noon when the day is expected to become mostly cloudy with a high near 45 degrees. The chance for precipitation is 80 percent.

On Sunday, Jan. 3, there is a chance of snow during the daytime and a chance of rain after 4 p.m. The high is expected to be near 38 degrees and a low of 27. The chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

