Water Search Underway For Missing Kayaker At Hampton Ponds State Park In Westfield

People are being asked to avoid a state park in Western Massachusetts so search parties can locate a man whose boat capsized this week. 

Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police Photo Credit: Facebook/Massachusetts State Police
David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli

Westfield Police got a call about a man who had gone underwater and failed to resurface at Hampton Ponds State Park around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, Massachusetts State Police report.

Investigation determined that three men were in a canoe that capsized. Two of them made it safely to shore after being pulled from the water by other people, police said. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Initial attempts to find the third man by Good Samaritans were unsuccessful, according to police. 

Agencies including Westfield Police and Fire along with State Troopers, a dive team, Marine Unit, Air Wing and Environmental Police all responded in efforts to locate the man. 

He is described as a young man from East Longmeadow. Teams are expected to resume their search Thursday. 

