Sarno's city-owned car was targeted by a man who slashed all four tires while it was parked at city hall on Wednesday, Jan. 17, officials said. Video of the vandal showed him walking to each tire and cutting them with a knife around 2 p.m., the city said.

The Ford sedan was taken to a nearby garage to have the tires replaced because they were too damaged to be patched.

It's unclear if Sarno was the target of the attack or if the car was picked at random.

Regardless, the mayor says this isn't about him. It's about criminals thinking they can brazenly vandalize a vehicle using a deadly weapon in the middle of the day, he said in a release.

Take myself out of the picture, this is a serious act of violence with a deadly weapon. A concern for our residents and the public, with this individual walking around our streets with this weapon. It is very concerning that someone is acting out like this and endangering the public. I have the utmost confidence in our brave and dedicated men and women of the Springfield Police Department to find this individual and apprehend him before any other vehicles or property are damaged, or worse if he were to attack someone with this knife.

Police ask anyone with information on the vandal or recognizes him to contact officers at 413-787-6355.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.