Special-Needs Child Assaulted By Van Driver, Monitor In Springfield: Police

The company that runs the van service contacted police on Friday after they watched the surveillance tape from one of the trips and saw the driver and van monitor attacking an underage boy, Springfield police said.

Police didn't go into details about what sparked the assault.

William Kane, 73, of East Longmeadow — the driver — was charged with:

Threat to Commit a Crime

Assault and battery on a disabled person with injury

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14

Reckless endangerment of a child

Permit injury to a child

Judy Cubin, 65, of Chicopee — the monitor — was charged with:

An outstanding arrest warrant

Threat to commit a crime

Assault and battery on a disabled person with injury

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14

Reckless endangerment of a child

Permit injury to a child

