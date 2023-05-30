A Few Clouds 73°

Special-Needs Child Assaulted By Van Driver, Monitor In Springfield: Police

A special-needs child under the age of 14 was assaulted while riding on a van used to transport people with physical, behavioral, and cognitive needs, authorities announced on Tuesday, May 30. 

William Kane (left) and Judy Cubin
William Kane (left) and Judy Cubin Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department
Josh Lanier
The company that runs the van service contacted police on Friday after they watched the surveillance tape from one of the trips and saw the driver and van monitor attacking an underage boy, Springfield police said. 

Police didn't go into details about what sparked the assault. 

William Kane, 73, of East Longmeadow — the driver — was charged with: 

  • Threat to Commit a Crime
  • Assault and battery on a disabled person with injury
  • Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14
  • Reckless endangerment of a child
  • Permit injury to a child

Judy Cubin, 65, of Chicopee — the monitor — was charged with:

  • An outstanding arrest warrant
  • Threat to commit a crime
  • Assault and battery on a disabled person with injury
  • Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14
  • Reckless endangerment of a child
  • Permit injury to a child

