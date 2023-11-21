Seafood Restaurant In Springfield Closes Its Doors For Good

The Shaking Crab restaurant — with the slogan "Bibs Up, Phones Down. It's Shaking Time" — changed its hours on its Facebook page to say it's permanently closed. The 1373 Main St. seafood eatery announced it would temporarily close in January, but now it appears that decision is for good.

The restaurant hasn't posted on its social media page since December 2022.

The restaurant boasted a 4.0 rating on Yelp! with several glowing reviews. One person said Shaking Crab Springfield was "amazing" with top-notch food and service.

The shaking crab is my new go-to Cajun seafood restaurant! The service was absolutely amazing here. Every few minutes the manager would come over and check up on us to make sure we had everything we needed and were enjoying our meal. The food came out super fast and the drinks were amazing! I also loved all of the Halloween decor and mood lighting they had. It was such a fun vibe, not to mention they had great music! Can't wait to return

The Shaking Crab Springfield boasted live music and other events along with its seafood offerings.

It's unclear why the restaurant, which opened last year, shuttered its doors. Calls to the owners were not immediately returned.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.