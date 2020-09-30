Woman Suspected Of Using Firecrackers To Light A Car On Fire Is Arrested

A woman suspected of intentionally lighting a car on fire using fireworks was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Lashawnda Naylor, 37, of Springfield, was arrested in the Tilton Street area of Springfield on the charges of burning a motor vehicle and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said.

Naylor is suspected of lighting a car on fire on Aug. 20.

On that day, Springfield Police and Firefighters responded to a report of a car on fire near the intersection of Wellington Street and Wilbraham Road. When they arrived on the scene, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

The victim had allegedly been struck in the head with a liquor bottle by someone they knew, police said.

Naylor then allegedly poured oil inside the victim’s car and threw firecrackers in the backseat - setting the car ablaze - before driving away, police said.

A few days after the incident, a warrant was issued for Naylor’s arrest in regard to the fire.

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, at around 8:15 a.m. police were investigating a report of illegal dumping on Tilton Street when they spotted Naylor’s vehicle, police said.

Naylor was arrested on a warrant. The sole passenger in her car admitted to the illegal dumping, police said, and cleaned up the trash.

