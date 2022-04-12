Contact Us
Woman Killed In Single-Vehicle Springfield Crash

Kathy Reakes
A 75-year-old Western Mass woman was struck and killed while walking on a highway.
State police are investigating a crash in Western Massachusetts that killed a woman who they say was in the center travel lane of a busy roadway.

The incident took place in Hampden County in Springfield around 8:15 p.m. on Monday, April 11.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 34-year-old man from Springfield was traveling on Route 291 eastbound in a 2021 Honda Civic when his vehicle struck a woman in the center travel lane, said the Massachusetts State Police.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian, Roselaine Jacquet, age 75, of Springfield, died at the scene, state police said.

The cause of the crash, including the reasons why the pedestrian was walking on the highway, is still under investigation.

