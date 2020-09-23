Two, One-Car Crashes In One Day On Same Street; Carjacking Involved

A carjacking ended in a one-car crash in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 23.

The same street that saw this crash was also the site of an earlier fatal one-car crash in Springfield - Carew Street.

Police received a report of an armed carjacking on Joseph Street in Springfield on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 23. The victim said a man approached her car with a gun, police said. She ran from the car and a male suspect got in and drove off. A short time later, he crashed on Carew Street, police said.

This all happened while police were investigating a fatal, one-car crash. The deadly crash happened Wednesday, Sept. 23, around 5 a.m., police said. The car crashed into a tree and utility pole near the intersection of Carew Street and Carew Terrace.

Both incidents are under investigation, police said.

