Springfield Cops Bust Man For Shootings In Under 30 Minutes: Police

Josh Lanier
David Lazu
David Lazu Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

A 26-year-old man faces a slew of charges after police say he fired off several rounds in downtown Springfield in the middle of the day and then tried to hide the gun in a trash can. 

David Lazu is charged with carrying a firearm without a license, two counts of shooting a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a firearm without an FID card, and convicted felony in possession of a firearm, Springfield police said. 

Officers received a ShotSpotter alert in the Newland Street area just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Five minutes later and a few blocks away, police received another ShotSpotter notice in the 2800 block of Main Street. 

It's unclear what the shooter was aiming at because they didn't hit anything or anyone, police said. 

Springfield police's real-time analysis center quickly put together a description of the suspect and gave it to responding officers. Lazu matched that description, and detectives identified him as the shooter, authorities said. 

Police also found a gun in a trash can near where they'd seen Lazu walking moments before his arrest, officials added. 

