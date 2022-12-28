Springfield Community Applauds Good Samaritan Who Saved Officers' Lives

Pedro Perez said he didn't think about what could happen to him when he jumped into a fight to help two police officers who were being attacked by a suspect. He just saw someone in trouble, and he felt compelled to help out.

Now, the Springfield community is paying him back for his quick-thinking and heroic actions.

It all happened on Tuesday, Dec. 27, just before 12:30 p.m. when police said Joseph Gonzalez, 41, of Springfield, robbed the Metro PCS on Armory Street at knifepoint before running away.

Two responding officers spotted him in the Chapin Terrace area a few minutes later and after a short foot chase a violent fight ensued on the side of the street. That's when Perez pulled up and asked if the officers needed help. They did.

Luckily, Perez's cape didn't get trapped in his truck door as he threw himself headlong into danger. Even at three-on-one odds, Gonzalez grabbed one of the officer's guns and fired twice, Springfield police said.

The first bullet hit Gonzalez in the hand. The second blasted a hole in the side of his truck. The shot barely missed the officers and Perez, Springfield police said. Other officers eventually arrived and put Gonzalez in handcuffs. They took him to Baystate Medical Center to treat his hand.

“Without the help of Mr. Perez there undoubtedly would have been a much different outcome to this incident," Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood said at a press conference on Wednesday. "His actions in all likelihood saved the lives of two Springfield Police Officers. This dangerous suspect had zero regard for anyone’s livelihood and my officers involved put their lives on the line to prevent this individual from causing any additional harm."

Even as Clapprood and Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno lavished him with praise during the press conference, Perez stayed humble.

"My first reaction was to jump out of my truck. I didn't think about the consequences. It was just to help out," he said. "Whatever happens after ... well, we'll deal with that after."

While Perez walked away from the fight with a good story and — somehow — no injuries. His truck took a bullet at close range.

For that, someone else decided to jump in and help out.

Mastroianni’s Auto Body on Taylor Street volunteered to fix the truck for free and give Perez transportation to and from his job until the work is complete.

"I come from a family that believes you help out when someone needs help," Perez said. "If you're in the right position to do it, why not do it?"

