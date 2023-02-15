Springfield Car Thief Attempts Getaway After Found In McDonald's Parking Lot

The search for a stolen car in Western Massachusetts led police to a local McDonald's where they apprehended an 18-year-old Springfield man, authorities said.

Police found the stolen vehicle in the McDonald's parking lot on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, West Springfield Police report.

When officers approached the vehicle, the person inside, later identified as Donovan Marsh III, put on a black ski mask, ran out of the car and dropped a loaded gun.

Officers eventually chased Marsh down and arrested him a short distance away near Mulberry Street, police said.

Marsh was charged with the following:

Receiving a stolen motor vehicle

Carry a firearm without a license

Carry a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of ammunition without a license

