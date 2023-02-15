Contact Us
Springfield Car Thief Attempts Getaway After Found In McDonald's Parking Lot

David Cifarelli
Donovan Marsh III (left) and the loaded gun found in his possession (right)
Donovan Marsh III (left) and the loaded gun found in his possession (right) Photo Credit: West Springfield Police on Facebook

The search for a stolen car in Western Massachusetts led police to a local McDonald's where they apprehended an 18-year-old Springfield man, authorities said.

Police found the stolen vehicle in the McDonald's parking lot on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, West Springfield Police report

When officers approached the vehicle, the person inside, later identified as Donovan Marsh III, put on a black ski mask, ran out of the car and dropped a loaded gun. 

Officers eventually chased Marsh down and arrested him a short distance away near Mulberry Street, police said.

Marsh was charged with the following: 

  • Receiving a stolen motor vehicle 
  • Carry a firearm without a license
  • Carry a loaded firearm without a license
  • Possession of ammunition without a license

