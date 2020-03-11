Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hampden
Seen Him? 14-Year-Old Boy Missing For A Month, Police Seek Public's Help

Kristin Palpini
Missing boy Cardia Saunders
Missing boy Cardia Saunders Photo Credit: Springfield PD

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old boy who has been missing for about a month.

The family of Cardia Saunders, 14, is searching for Saunders after he ran away from a program in which he was involved.

Saunders is 5’9” and 130 lbs. He is Black.

Springfield Police received a report in October that Saunders had been spotted in the city.

If anyone has information about Saunders whereabouts or have seen him, contact police at (413) 787-6300.

