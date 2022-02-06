Seen Her? Alert Issued For Missing 13-Year-Old Springfield Girl

Police in Western Massachusetts have asked the public for help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police in Hampden County reported that Giannalise Cruz was last seen at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, by the Food Zone in the Forest Park neighborhood of Springfield.

The Springfield Police Department said Giannalise had left school with another child earlier that day.

She is described as being 5-foot-2 and 89 pounds, with black hair and green eyes, police said.

She was last seen wearing a sweatshirt and sweatpants, red crocs, and glasses, authorities said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Giannalise's whereabouts to call the Youth Aide bureau at 413-750-2253 or call the non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.

