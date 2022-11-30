Second Pedestrian Struck By Car On Same Street In Chicopee This Week

A pedestrian has been struck by a car on the same street in Chicopee for this second time this week.

Police responded to the crash near Jenrose Liquors on Chicopee Street around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Chicopee Police said on Facebook. While the person's condition was not immediately known, the crash shut down Chicopee Street for about two hours.

This comes after another pedestrian died after they were also hit by a car on Chicopee Street on Monday, as previously reported by Daily Voice. The victim was that crash was later identified as 68-year-old William Matteson of Chicopee, MassLive reports.

The driver involved in that crash, 42-year-old Benjamin Goraj, was arrested and arraigned on several charges Wednesday morning, the outlet continues. Both crashes remain under investigation.

