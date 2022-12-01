Chicopee Driver Was Drunk When He Killed Elderly Pedestrian: DA

Officials have charged a 42-year-old Chicopee man with running over and killing a 68-year-old pedestrian earlier this week, authorities said.

Benjamin Goraj is charged with motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence and operating under the influence — 3rd offense, Hampden District Attorney's said. He was given a $5,000 bond but must consent to multiple alcohol tests a day as a condition of his pre-trial release. Police allege that Goraj was drunk when he crashed into William Matteson, 68, of Chicopee, on Chicopee Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28., authorities said.

The wreck was the first of two this week on Chicopee Street involving pedestrians. The second happened Wednesday, Nov. 30, near Jenrose Liquors, Chicopee Police said.

Police said the pedestrian later died of their wounds, reports said, but investigators did not release their name or the driver's information. It's unclear if any charges are expected.

