Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car Chicopee: Report

One person is dead after they were hit by a car in Chicopee, Western Mass News reports.

Police responded to the crash on Chicopee Street around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, according to Chicopee Police on Facebook and Western Mass News. The crash shut down Chicopee Street from Celestine Street as a result, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle involved stayed on scene, Western Mass News reports. Police were telling people to seek alternate routes.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.