Scammers Target Businesses By Posing As Springfield Police

Phone scammers are pretending to be a police department from the region.
Phone scammers are pretending to be a police department from the region.

One Western Massachusetts police department is alerting residents to a new scam that has impacted at least one local business.

The Springfield Police Department's Detective Bureau warns local businesses should be aware that scammers are spoofing the department's phone number and impersonating police department personnel seeking money from businesses. 

Spoofing is the act of disguising a communication from an unknown source as being from a known, trusted source, the department said. 

This most recent scam involves someone impersonating an investigator telling employees that they are investigating counterfeit money from their businesses and need to be repaid.

"Springfield Police Officers will never ask for any money or payments over the phone or in person," the department said.

Also, no legitimate businesses accept payment via gift cards. 

If someone calls your business and attempts this scam - just hang up. 

 If you or your business is or becomes a victim, please report it to the police at 413-731-7292

