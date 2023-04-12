Contact Us
Police Searching For Wanted Sex Offender In West Springfield

Josh Lanier
Antonio Candello
Antonio Candello Photo Credit: West Springfield Police Department

A sex offender convicted of child rape is missing, and police in Western Springfield are asking the public for tips on his whereabouts. 

Antonio Candello, a level 2 sex offender, lied about his living address in West Springfield, police said in a wanted poster. 

Candello, 53, was convicted of rape and abuse of a child last year, according to the state's sex offender registry. He is currently in violation of his requirement to inform authorities of where he is living. 

Authorities ask anyone with information on his current location to contact their local police department or West Springfield police at 413-263-3210.

