Police Officer Injured While Trying To Execute Search Warrant In Massachusetts

A police officer was injured while attempting to execute a search warrant in Massachusetts.

The Boylston Police Department reported that the officer, who was assigned to the Worcester County Drug Task Force, was trying to execute the search warrant at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, in Fitchburg.

Police did not share the cause of the officer's injury.

The officer was listed in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

An investigation into the whereabouts of the suspect who police were looking for is ongoing, authorities said.

