Nurse Accused Of Stealing Morphine From Nursing Home Patient

A nurse is facing up to 10 years in jail for stealing morphine from a nursing home patient.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Danielle Works, 42, of Stafford Springs, Connecticut, was charged with tampering with a consumer product, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts.

In January of 2018, Works is alleged to have taken morphine prescribed to a patient at Governor’s Center nursing facility in Westfield. She is accused of removing the morphine from the bottle and diluting the remaining morphine with another substance, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Works is facing up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 if convicted.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.