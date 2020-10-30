Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Police & Fire

Nurse Accused Of Stealing Morphine From Nursing Home Patient

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Governor's Center in Westfield
Governor's Center in Westfield Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

A nurse is facing up to 10 years in jail for stealing morphine from a nursing home patient.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Danielle Works, 42, of Stafford Springs, Connecticut, was charged with tampering with a consumer product, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts.

In January of 2018, Works is alleged to have taken morphine prescribed to a patient at Governor’s Center nursing facility in Westfield. She is accused of removing the morphine from the bottle and diluting the remaining morphine with another substance, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Works is facing up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 if convicted. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampden Daily Voice!

Serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.