Newborn Abandoned: Springfield Police Looking For Mom

Josh Lanier
A baby was abandoned at a house on Entrybrook Drive in Springfield late last week in the middle of the night. Police are looking for the mother.
A baby was abandoned at a house on Entrybrook Drive in Springfield late last week in the middle of the night. Police are looking for the mother.

Police in Hamden County are asking the public to help them find the mother of a newborn baby who was found abandoned in the middle of the night at a Springfield home Friday, March 17. 

The baby was found just after 12:30 p.m. wrapped in blankets and sitting in a car seat at a house on Entrybrook Drive, Springfield police said on Monday. Authorities took it to Baystate Medical Center for evaluation. 

It's unclear how old it was. 

The Massachusetts Baby Safe Haven statute allows a mother to legally surrender a child under seven days old to a hospital, police, or fire station without facing prosecution. 

Investigators said they are worried about the mother's health and hope to find her to make sure she is OK. 

Springfield detectives asked anyone who lives on Entrybrook Drive or near there to check their security cameras for anything suspicious last week, especially on Friday night and Saturday morning. You can contact investigators by calling 413-787-6355 or contacting them through Facebook.

