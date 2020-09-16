Neighborhood Evacuated; Western Mass Man Accused Of Making Bombs

A Holyoke man is being accused of making bombs in his home garage.

Gregory Bennett, of Pleasant Street in Holyoke, is being charged with four counts of possession of illegal incendiary devices, according to MassLive.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, a section of Pleasant Street was evacuated to allow law enforcement officials to investigate and clear Bennett’s home of alleged bomb-making material.

Bennett is the son of a former Holyoke police seargent, Gary Bennett.

Police were tipped off to the potential bomb threat by Bennett’s brother, Jason, according to the newspaper. Jason Bennett had stopped by the Pleasant Street home, which is owned by Gary Bennett, to fix his bike when he noticed a suspicious-looking bag in the garage. When he looked inside, Bennett allegedly saw what appeared to be black cylinders wrapped in electric tape and sporting wicks.

During a search of the house, law enforcement officials allegedly found manipulated fireworks and spent shell casings.

