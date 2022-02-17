Man Wanted For Robbing Hampden County Gas Station

Recognize him?

Police investigators in Western Massachusetts released photos of a wanted man who allegedly robbed a gas station at knifepoint.

An alert was issued by the Westfield Police Department in Hampden County after a man - pictured above - allegedly robbed Cumberland Farms on Main Street shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.

According to police, the man, described as being white or light-skinned Hispanic, was armed with a large knife and spoke with a deep voice during the armed robbery.

It is unclear how much money the suspect made off with during the robbery.

Investigators noted that they are unsure whether the most recent robbery is related to other similar instances in West Springfield, but “are looking into the possibility.”

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or suspect has been asked to contact Det. Coach at the Westfield Police Department by calling (413) 642-9388 or emailing C.Coach@CityofWestfield.org.

