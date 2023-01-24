Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: LEGO Moving North American Headquarters From Connecticut To Massachusetts
Police & Fire

Ludlow Blaze That Injured 2 Blamed On Smoking Near Oxygen Tank: Fire Marshal

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Ludlow Fire Department
Ludlow Fire Department Photo Credit: Ludlow Fire Department

A house fire that injured two people in Ludlow over the weekend started when someone smoked near an oxygen tank, authorities said. 

The blaze broke out just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, on Evergreen Circle. Firefighters found smoke billowing out of the first floor of the two-story home, officials said. The people inside were able to escape before the crews arrived. 

Both residents were treated at area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries and are recovering from their wounds, the state fire marshall said. 

Investigators said the fire began on the first floor when ashes weren't extinguished in an ashtray near an oxygen machine and cylinders. 

“We’re extremely relieved that the victims are recovering from their injuries,” said Ludlow Fire Chief Ryan Pease. “There’s no truly safe way to smoke, and it’s especially dangerous to smoke in a home where medical oxygen is being used. Fires can start easier, burn hotter, and grow faster in an oxygen-rich environment. If you or a loved one use home oxygen, or if you’re visiting someone who does, please don’t smoke.”

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.