Ludlow Blaze That Injured 2 Blamed On Smoking Near Oxygen Tank: Fire Marshal

A house fire that injured two people in Ludlow over the weekend started when someone smoked near an oxygen tank, authorities said.

The blaze broke out just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, on Evergreen Circle. Firefighters found smoke billowing out of the first floor of the two-story home, officials said. The people inside were able to escape before the crews arrived.

Both residents were treated at area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries and are recovering from their wounds, the state fire marshall said.

Investigators said the fire began on the first floor when ashes weren't extinguished in an ashtray near an oxygen machine and cylinders.

“We’re extremely relieved that the victims are recovering from their injuries,” said Ludlow Fire Chief Ryan Pease. “There’s no truly safe way to smoke, and it’s especially dangerous to smoke in a home where medical oxygen is being used. Fires can start easier, burn hotter, and grow faster in an oxygen-rich environment. If you or a loved one use home oxygen, or if you’re visiting someone who does, please don’t smoke.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.