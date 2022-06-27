IDs Released For Three Teenagers Killed In Brimfield Crash

The three teenagers killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight in Brimfield have been by identified.

Vencent “Vinnie” Ardizzoni, Shane Douglas and Dominic “Dom” Gardner were all killed in the crash that occurred in the area of 40 East Brimfiled-Holland Road in just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, Massachusetts State Police said.

Responding troopers found a 2006 Nissan Sentra that had gone off the road and rolled over approximately 40 feet into the wood line, police said.

All three teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene. They ranged in age from 17 to 19, police added. Another teenager, a 17-year-old boy from Brookfield, was also seriously injured in the crash, which is still under investigation.

"We are going to be so incredibly lost with out these boys and I am willing to do anything to help their families get through this," the GoFundMe reads. "We love you boys. fly high and everyone please tell your family you love them and drive safe.

The purpose of the GoFundMe is to raise money for the families of Vinnie, Dom and Shane. The campaign had raised more than $7,300 of its $10,000 goal as of Monday, June 27. People can donate by clicking here.

