Three Teenagers Killed, One Seriously Injured In Brimfield Crash

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of three teenagers overnight in Western Massachusetts.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, June 26, Massachusetts State Police patrols from the Sturbridge Barracks responded to the crash in the town of Brimfield in Hampden County in the the area of 40 East Brimfield-Holland Road.

Responding troopers found a 2006 Nissan Sentra that had gone off the road and rolled over approximately 40 feet into the wood line, Massachusetts State Police said.

Three occupants, all male, were determined to be dead on-scene. They were:

A 19-year-old resident of Holland in Hampden County, believed to have been the operator, according to police;

An 18-year-old from West Brookfield in Worcester County,

A 17-year-old from Oxford in Worcester County.

The fourth occupant, a 17-year-old boy from Brookfield in Worcester County, fled the scene prior to troopers’ arrival, police said.

A subsequent investigation determined he went to Harrington Hospital by his own means with serious injuries.

The 17-year-old deceased victim is considered a juvenile and his name will not be released, police said.

The 18- and 19-year-old deceased victims are considered adults but "we are not releasing their names at this time," Massachusetts State Police added.

The name of the passenger who survived the crash will not be released.

The investigation into the crash, including what factors caused the vehicle to go off the road, remains ongoing, police noted.

The investigation is being conducted by:

State Police-Sturbridge,

State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section,

State Police Crime Scene Services Section,

State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

