Holyoke Police Officer Makes 43-Minute Video Claiming Corruption, Racism In Department

A Holyoke Police Officer released a 43-minute video to Youtube Sunday, March 7, calling the city’s police chief corrupt and claiming the department has been “corrupt and racist" … since as far back as anyone can remember.

Holyoke Police Officer Rafael Roca, a 5-year member of the force, made the video. In the introduction, Roca said that he made the video and uploaded it to YouTube because he wanted to expose the “injustice” taking place within the Holyoke Police Department.

Roca specifically called out Police Chief Manuel Febo. Roca accused Febo of nepotism and covering up misdeeds committed by friends on the force.

He claimed to know about police officers sleeping in their cruisers while on duty, stealing money, and assaulting people. He also said that it was concerning that a local police officer could earn $260,000 in one year, though he did not name a specific member of the department.

Roca said he would probably be fired or suspended for making the video.

There are many more allegations made in the video.

The video had been viewed nearly 15,000 times by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 8.

Watch the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7EvJCV3p5s.

