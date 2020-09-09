Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hampden Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Ex-Con With Machine Gun Gets Multi-Year Jail Sentence

Kristin Palpini
A Chicopee man has been sentenced to jail for being an ex-con in possession of firearms - including a machine gun. (Photo is an illustration; This is not one of the weapons found on Gomez.)
A Chicopee man has been sentenced to jail for being an ex-con in possession of firearms - including a machine gun. (Photo is an illustration; This is not one of the weapons found on Gomez.) Photo Credit: Pixabay photo illustration

A Western Mass ex-convict with a machine gun was sentenced to 5 years in prison on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Hector Gomez, 33, of Chicopee, was sentenced by U.S. District Court, Springfield, Judge Mark Mastroianni to 5 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts.

In May Gomez was found in Chicopee to be in possession of a Bushmaster 0.223 caliber rifle, an Arsenal 7.62 mm rifle, 14 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 28 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, and 60 rounds of 7.62 ammunition, according to court documents. It is unclear from the information provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office how and where Gomez was found to be in possession of the weapons.

In February, Gomez pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of an unregistered firearm, according to court documents.

At the time that Gomez had the firearms and ammunition, he was on supervised release for a 2015 conviction for distributing and possessing with intent to distribute heroin, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Gomez will serve a concurrent 20-month prison sentence for violating the terms of his release.

