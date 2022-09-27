Duo Nabbed For Breaking, Entering Logmeadow Home

Two men have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a Western Massachusets home with masks on.

The Hampden County incident took place around 7:50 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24 in Longmeadow on Converse Street.

According to the Longmeadow police, officers responded to the home for a report of two suspects breaking into the home.

The victims contacted 911 after being alerted by security cameras that suspects had entered their home, police said.

Two officers located one suspect in the immediate area who attempted to flee. After a brief chase, he was taken into custody, they added.

While searching a nearby street, the second suspect was located by another officer and arrested, the department added.

The suspects were identified as Sergio Rodriguez Lopez, 33, and Johnathan Ceballos, 35, both of Queens, New York.

Both men were charged with felony breaking and entering a building, larceny, and malicious damage.

Both are being held on a $50,000 bail.

If anyone in the area of Converse Street near Dwight Road saw any suspicious vehicles, most likely operating with a New York plate, around this time, please contact the police department as we are still working on identifying accomplices, the department said.

