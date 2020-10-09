Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Dump Truck V. Bicycle Crash Leaves 50-Year-Old Man In Critical Condition

Kristin Palpini
A 50-year-old man is in critical condition after the bicycle he was riding collided with a 16-wheeler Thursday, Sept. 10. Photo Credit: Holyoke FD
A 50-year-old man is in critical condition after the bicycle he was riding collided with a 16-wheeler dump truck Thursday, Sept. 10.

The accident happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Appleton and Bowers streets in Holyoke, the Holyoke Fire Department said.

Firefighters had to use a forklift from Sullivan Metals for the extrication at the scene.

The name of the 50-year-old man on the bicycle has not been released, but firefighters said he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The accident is being investigated by Holyoke and State police.

