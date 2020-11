The Arson and Bomb Squad have been called in to investigate a small fire at a Burlington retail store.

On Sunday, firefighters were called to Burlington Coat Factory on Cooley Street in Springfield for a report of a fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the fire was set intentionally.

The incident is under investigation.

