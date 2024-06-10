Officer Nestor Santos was seriously injured after he was attacked on Thursday, June 6, while sitting in his unmarked police car in the 600 block of State Street while on his way to work around 10:30 p.m., Springfield police authorities said.

His squad supervisor and another police officer rushed him to Baystate Medical Center, and he was later airlifted to a Boston hospital for emergency surgery. Police said a bullet struck him in the leg and a bullet fragment lodged in his head, which has caused major damage to his eye.

More surgeries are required.

Springfield police are raising money to help pay for these medical procedures.

Checks and cash can be sent to "Nestor Santos Recovery & Support Fund" care of the Greater Springfield Credit Union at 1030 Wilbraham Road in Springfield.

The Greg Hill Foundation is also accepting donations and will match up to $7,500. Those can be made at www.thegreghillfoundation.org.

Venmo donations can be sent to the Springfield Police Patrolman's Union Charitable Arm — 364 Gives. The account name is @IBPO364Gives

Santos has been a Springfield officer for seven years and was awarded the Medal of Valor, the department's highest award, in 2023.

Seven people have been arrested and charged in Santos' shooting and the attack on another police car. No one was injured in the second shooting.

Those arrested include:

Robert Willis III, 18, of Springfield

Alberto Torres, 18, of Springfield

Unnamed 17-year-old boy from Springfield

Jamie Griffin, 31, of Springfield

Isak Font, 18, of Springfield

Dwight Clarke, 16, of Springfield

Unnamed 16-year-old boy from Springfield

